Great Bend City Council praises Airfest weekend and staff

Despite the weather keeping the B-29 warbirds grounded the first two days of Great Bend Airfest, the three days of entertainment at the Great Bend Municipal Airport did not go unnoticed.

Councilmembers at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting took time to give credit to those that helped organize the event. Jolene Biggs thanked all the city crews that spent time assisting with the show.

Jolene Biggs Audio

Dozens of historic aircraft filled the airport for shows and displays. Rides, concessions, Ladies for Liberty appearances, historical displays, a dance, and much more filled the weekend that attracted thousands of visitors to the town.

Councilmember Brock McPherson recommended a letter of commendation be placed in Airport Manager Martin Miller’s file for the job he did setting up the show.

Councilmember Dan Heath expressed his pride of being affiliated with the city after such a successful weekend.

Dan Heath Audio

Fire Chief Luke McCormick added extra staff from Albert, Olmitz, Ellinwood, and Hoisington assisted with covering the event to provide EMS care if needed. McCormick added only minor EMS support was needed but nothing related to the aircraft.

In other Great Bend City Council news from Oct. 1…

– The Council approved a committee to research the pros and cons of installing turf at the baseball and softball fields at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The committee will consist of councilmembers Biggs and Cory Urban, City Administrator Kendal Francis, Public Lands Director Scott Keeler, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton, and citizen Shawn Behr. The council moved to add Cody Schmidt to the committee.

– Fire Chief McCormick reminded everyone that Fire Prevention Week will start the week of October 8. Demonstrations and safety tips will be presented to grade school students.

-The intersection of Baker & 18th Street will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8 for repairs to the storm water box underneath the street.

– Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters reminded everyone that a group of representatives from Great Bend will testify before the 2018 Transportation Task Force this Thursday in Newton. The group will encourage the Task Force to look at the proposed K-96 Project from Nickerson to Lyons that was delayed in 2016. The diagonal corridor from Wichita proceeding northwest to the cities of Hutchinson, Great Bend, and Hays.

– The visioning group, “Great Bend, Better Than Great,” will hold an open meeting Nov. 8 at the Great Bend Events Center to community members to share ideas on how to improve the City.

– The Council approved the $38,225.28 bid from Kirkham-Michael to handle the inspection work on the 8th Street paving project.