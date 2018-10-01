Golden Belt Community Foundation launches new retention effort

Barton County Commissioners have joined the Golden Belt Community Foundation and other partners in the administration of the “Talent Retention Reverse Scholarship” Program. The effort is designed to lessen the burdens of government by improving income levels and increasing the percentage of resident with college degrees living and working in Barton, Rush, Pawnee and Stafford Counties. Christy Tustin is the Executive Director of the Golden Belt Community Foundation.

Christy Tustin Audio

Also part of the agreement is the “Come Home” Reverse Scholarship Fund that will provide qualified recipients to be eligible to receive up to $10,000 to live and work in the three county area.

Christy Tustin Audio

GBCF will be responsible for raising money to fund the scholarships since no tax dollars will be used for the programs. Tustin says she expects fundraising to begin within the next thirty days as soon as agreements are reached with other participating counties.