Father, son jailed after Kansas drug, weapons bust

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a weekend drug bust. Deputies served a search warrant in connection with a drug investigation at a home in the 15, 500 Block of US Hwy 75 in rural Mayetta Saturday, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

At the scene, deputies arrested Jonathan L. Seeley, 53, and his son Samuel Jacob Seeley, 25, both of Mayetta.

Deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons from the residence.

Jonathan Seeley was booked for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and criminal use of firearms. Samuel Seeley was booked for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and criminal use of firearms. Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the search warrant, according to Morse.

Both men bonded out of jail on Sunday.