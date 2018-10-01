Cop Shop (9/28 – 9/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/28)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:50 a.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 1100 block of NW 90 Road in Hoisington.

At 7:50 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 10 Avenue & K-96 Highway.

9/29

Fire

At 11:32 a.m. a fire was reported in the 500 block of NE 120 Road in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:03 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & NE 100 Avenue.

At 8:20 p.m. an accident was reported at N. 281 Highway & N E 50 Road.

At 10:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 70 SE 20 Road.

9/30

Battery

At 12:13 a.m. assisted GBPD at 3101 Washington Street.

Injury Accident

At 11:39 a.m. an accident was reported at 998 K Street.

Theft

At 2:05 p.m. a theft was reported at 206 Kansas Avenue in Susank.

Shots Fired

At 5:43 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made in the 100 block of N. Washington Avenue.

At 7:18 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 2932 29th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8 p.m. an accident was reported at 835 NW K-96 Highway in Albert.