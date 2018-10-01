Congressman Marshall ecstatic for new NAFTA deal

President Donald Trump Monday celebrated a revised North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico as a return of the United States to a “manufacturing powerhouse,” vowing to sign the agreement by late November.

The agreement replaces a 24-year old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump viewed as a job-wrecking disaster that has hollowed out the nation’s industrialized base.

Kansas Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall stopped by the Eagle Media Center in Great Bend Monday and thought the deal will have a big impact in Kansas.

Trump threatened to go ahead with a revamped NAFTA, with or without Canada after Mexico and the United States already came to an agreement this past summer. The agreement will still need to be ratified by Congress.