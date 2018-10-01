Bauer making shift from the Chamber to USD 428

USD 428 has found their replacement for the soon-to-be-open position of Public Information Director.

Superintendent Khris Thexton announced at last week’s Board of Education luncheon at Riley Elementary School that Andrea Bauer will take over for Jennifer Schartz.

Khris Thexton Audio

At the August 13th meeting it was mentioned that Schartz was retiring November 1 after spending 10 years with the Great Bend school district.

USD 428 initially wanted the new hire to start at the beginning of October to train with Schartz. Thexton noted Bauer wanted enough time to wrap things up at her current employer, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, and will begin work with the district towards the end of October.

Bauer serves as the Director of Business Development at the Chamber and has been working with the Chamber since 2012.