Barton Soccer sweeps Garden City

Barton Men 2 Garden City 1 2-OT

The 17th ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team netted the game winner with XX left in double overtime Saturday to escape Garden City Community College’s upset bid in a 2-1 come from behind victory.

The victory keeps Barton alone atop the Jayhawk West standings at 6-0-1 and 10-1-1 on the season while dropping Garden City to 3-4-0 and 6-5-0 overall. Barton’s next action will come in a week as the Cougars travel to Hesston College next Saturday for a 7:00 p.m. kick-off.

Barton Women 6 Garden City 0

Five first half goals powered the Barton Community College women’s soccer team to a 6-0 win Saturday evening at Garden City Community College.

The victory improves Barton to 7-0-1 in conference and 8-2-1 on the season while dropping Garden City to 2-6-0 and 2-8-0. The Cougars next contest comes in a 2:00 p.m. Wednesday kick-off hosting Hutchinson Community College as the Blue Dragons are one of two other teams with title hopes at 6-1-1 in the Jayhawk West and 8-1-1 overall.