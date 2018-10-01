Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/28 – 9/30)

9/28

BOOKED: Douglas Stape of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for giving a worthless check, bond set at $263 cash only.

BOOKED: Doris Stanley on BTDC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $190 cash only.

BOOKED: Dustin Beckham of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brian Bunch on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Douglas Stape of Great Bend posted $263 cash bond on BTDC warrant for giving a worthless check.

RELEASED: Tina Creamer of Great Bend for receiving $10,000 bond reinstatement per Barton County District Court.

RELEASED: Doris (Maddox) Stanley on BTDC warrant for FTA after posting a $190 cash bond.

RELEASED: Chelsea Purcell of Great Bend on BCDC case by order of the court. Released to probation.

RELEASED: Damaris Meeks on BCDC case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Sebastian S. Smith on BCDC warrant to probation.

9/29

BOOKED: Johnny Espinosa of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court with no bond, must serve 88 days.

RELEASED: Joel Munoz on BTDC warrant for serve sentence after receiving an order of release from BTDC.

RELEASED: Edgar Reyes on BCDC case for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance after posting a $1,000 surety bond and the same Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear warrant after posting a $250 surety bond through B and K Bonding.

9/30

BOOKED: Keylin Phelps of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Devin Messersmith of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court cases for spinning tires, DUI, refusal to take breath test and no proof of insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: David McMullen on Barton County District Court case for DUI and failure to maintain lane, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Renata Tryon of Hays on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and illegal tag with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Colin Welch of Macksville on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Milton Brown of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended with a bond set at $2,500 C/S. No proof of insurance, possession of certain hallucinogenic, possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Devin Messersmith of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court cases for spinning tires, DUI, refusal to take breath test and no proof of insurance after posting a surety bond of $1,000.

RELEASED: Keylin Phelps of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding on GBMC case for battery DV.

RELEASED: Dusti R. Beckham on GBMC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Colin Welch of Macksville on BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dynomite.