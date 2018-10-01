Dateline – Great Bend

Arthur V. Reif, 72, died September 30, 2018, at his home in Great Bend. He was born October 4, 1945, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Alfred and Clara (Polzin) Reif.

Arthur graduated from Osborne High School in 1963. He then served in the United States Navy as a RD-3 during the Vietnam War.

He was a resident of Great Bend, previously in Hoisington and Osborne. Arthur was the owner of Petroleum Electric Company for 30 years.

He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, the American Petroleum Institute Western Kansas Chapter, and the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association.

Survivors include: daughter, Sheryl (Travis) Peak and, stepdaughter, Nicole (Jody) Messersmith, all of Great Bend; grandchildren, Allison Peak and Braydan Peak; step grandchildren, Kiana (Emmanuel) Ferrel, Darah Messersmith, and Devin Messersmith; step great grandchildren, Madelyn Ferrell, Jasilyn, Jaxon, and Sebastion Messersmith; four brothers, Charles (Lucille) Reif of Plainville, Robert Reif of Arizona, Alfred (Anne) Reif of Osborne, Victor Reif of Osborne; four sisters, Alice Snyder, Oologah, Oklahoma, Inez Vohs of Haysville, Virginia Wrench of Manhattan, and Theresa (Ron) Boxum of Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Edgar Reif, sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Yarnell, maternal grandparents, William & Kathryn Polzin, and paternal grandparents, Antone H. and Josephine Reif.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Casket will be closed.

Vigil and Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Don Bedore. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hoisington, with military honors conducted by the United States Naval Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Reif Educational Trust, Prince of Peace Parish or a church of your choice, all in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.