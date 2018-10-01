3 found fatally shot in front of Kansas City-area home

JACKSON COUNTY, MO.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating after three men were fatally shot in Raytown.

Just before 8:30p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a Raytown home in the 11000 Block of E. 74th Terrace after receiving a 911 call, according to a media release.

The caller reported hearing gunfire and seeing bodies lying in front of the home.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said investigators were at the scene as of midnight waiting on search warrants to enter the house and search vehicles. Investigators were still determining if they thought the shooter was among the dead or was at large.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.