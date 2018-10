OCTOBER 1, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 32″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV W/DVD PLAYER, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: USED LUMBER 2X4, DEER FEEDER, 7HP ROTO TILLER. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 2000 FORD TAURUS. 620-282-9800

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 245/65/17, 14 CANS OF REFRIGERANT. 620-786-5903

FOR SALE: CUSTOM MADE CHRISTMAS GARLAND, ROUTER TABLE, ROUTER, RECEIVER HITCH. 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/174, 4 FISH TANKS, PEACOCK FEATHERS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE MOTORCYCLE, RED IN COLOR/LOW MILES. 620-285-9353

FOR SALE: COLEMAN ICE CHEST W/WHEELS, 8′ STEP-LADDER, WHEEL BARROW. 620-617-7527 OR 956-755-9047

WANTED: LOT OR ACRE IN GREAT BEND. 620-786-0699

FOR SALE: ACOUSTICAL GUITARS, 1997 FORD RANGER (RED). WANTED: ADULT TRICYCLE. 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: WOOD DESK 3X6 620-786-1208

FOR SALE: TIRES FOR VANS & PU’S. 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRE BIAS & RADIAL, 1990 CHEVY SW PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 3 COMPARTMENT DOG BOX. 620-789-1902

WANTED: GRILL GUARD, WHITE TOPPER/TONNEAU COVER FOR A 2015 CHEVY Z71 620-786-5161

FOR SALE: KING SIZE BED COMPLETE, CONCESSION TRAILER 23 FT W/2 ROOF AC’S. 620-793-4850

WANTED: WOOD CHIPPER FOR 2″/3″ LIMBS. 620-793-9589

WANTED: GRILL GUARD FOR A 2003 FORD F150 PU 620-793-5645

WANTED: LAKE READY CAMPER, 2 ROUND BALE FEEDERS. 620-639-3944

FOR SALE: 14′ FIBERGLASS EXTENSION LADDER, LARGE AMOUNT OF LANDSCAPING ROCKS, XL DOG KENNEL. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: MUDDY PORTABLE BLIND (NEW IN BOX) 620-617-5727

FOR SALE: CHEVY 1973 GIN TRUCK, 1985/86 K 100 KENWORTH. WANTED: IRRIGATION SYSTEMS. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: APPLIANCE DOLLY, 2 SHOP LIGHTS, 2 2TON FLOOR JACKS. 785-577-4752

FOR SALE: 2 POLARIS 500 SPORTSMAN 4 WHEELERS W/EXTRAS. 620-566-7215

FOUND: DOG CHOC LAB/PIT BULL MIX, FEMALE, APPROXIMATELY 1 YEAR. SHE HAS A BRIGHT ORANGE TRAINING COLLAR AND WAS FOUND IN THE VICINITY OF 18TH & WASHINGTON (RUSSELL PARKWAY) CONTACT NUMBER: 620-793-5369

FOR SALE: 2 500 GALLON FUEL BARRELS 1 GAS, 1 DIESEL THAT STILL HAS SOME DIESEL IN IT ALONG W/HOSE & VALVES, GRAVITY FLOW AND BOTH ARE ON STANDS. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 620-923-4516

SEE FULLBRIGHT MAGNETO & REPAIR IN ELLINWOOD FOR AGRICULTURE, OILFIELD AND INDUSTRIAL MAGNETO STARTER & ALTERNATOR REPAIR. ARLAN FULLBRIGHT HAS 33 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE MAGNETO, STARTER & ALTERNATOR REPAIR. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-564-2701 OR STOP BY THE SHOP AT 104 WEST 1ST STREET IN ELLINWOOD.

