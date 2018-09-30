Tigers Post First Shutout Since 2008 in 15-0 Homecoming Win Over Central Oklahoma

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State posted its first shutout of an opponent since the 2008 season when it defeated Central Oklahoma on Saturday night (Sept. 29) by a score of 15-0. Dante Brown set a new FHSU single-game record for field goals, accounting for all 15 points on five converted attempts. The No. 18/13 ranked Tigers sent home a packed Lewis Field Homecoming crowd of 7,140 fans happy, especially with a fireworks show after the game.

The Tigers remain in a tie for second place in the MIAA with Northwest Missouri State at 4-1 overall. Central Oklahoma dropped to 2-3 on the season. Pittsburg State continues to lead the MIAA, now at 5-0 overall. The Tigers go to Emporia State next Saturday (Oct. 6), looking to keep pace in the standings with the frontrunners, before returning home on October 13 to face Pittsburg State.