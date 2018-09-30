Thousands flock to the Great Bend Airport for 2018 Airfest.

For the first time in over 70 years, multiple B-29’s were once again flying over the former Great Bend Army Air Field………

Fifi and Doc Flyover

That’s what it sounded like Sunday when the only two flying B-29’s in the world flew side by side over the runway at the Great Bend Airport during the final day of the 2018 Airfest. Fifi and Doc put on a show after being grounded for the first two days of the event do to weather but were part of the full two hour air show Sunday. Great Bend Airport Manager Martin Miller says he was glad the weather got better Sunday putting the cap to a great Airfest weekend in Great Bend.

Martin Miller Audio

Miller won’t know the final numbers on how many people flocked to the airport for the three day event until later this week but says he was pleased with the turnout and the large number of people who attended Saturday night’s hanger dance.

Airfest was was on of three big events that made this weekend one of the biggest the city has experience in several years. The Lucas Oil races at the SRCA Dragstrip and the Hahn Brothers Supercross Shootout also had large crowds attend those events.