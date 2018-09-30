Sunday Sports Headlines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Sam Ehlinger threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, D’Shawn Jamison returned a punt 90 yards for another score and No. 18 Texas held off Kansas State 19-14 to snap a five-game road losing streak to the Wildcats. Texas led 19-0 at halftime before hanging on in the second half, when the Wildcats went to backup quarterback Skylar Thompson.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Song kicked a 28-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining and TCU beat Iowa State 17-14. The game-deciding kick came three plays after TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson was helped off the field and taken directly to the locker room after taking a hard hit to his left shoulder at the end of a 1-yard run to the 10.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 9-4 win over the Cleveleand Indians. Corey Kluber gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings in his final regular season start for Cleveland. Working with a short pitch count in his tune-up for American League Division Series against Houston, Kluber struck out six while throwing 80 pitches. Indians catcher Yan Gomes left the game in the bottom of the third with an injured right hand.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs lost 2-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals, sending the NL Central race to the final day of the season. The Cardinals kept alive their hope for a wild card, but were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-6 victory at San Francisco.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — After last week’s 24-point loss to Texas Tech that knocked them out of the top 25, Oklahoma State came to Kansas needing a big win. Almost right away, you could tell that wouldn’t be a difficult goal. Taylor Cornelius passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns, Justice Hill ran for 189 yards and the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) cruised to a 48-28 win over the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12).

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are all tied for first place in the NL Central heading into the final game of the regular season. Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-lahs) improved to 18-4 by limiting the Cubs to an unearned run and five hits over eight innings of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2-1 victory at Wrigley Field. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) homered twice, including a tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning to push the Brewers past Detroit, 6-5.

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to clinch the final major league playoff berth and move into a first-place tie with Colorado in the NL West by outscoring the Giants, 10-6 in San Francisco. Manny Machado tripled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth for the Dodgers, who also benefited from home runs by Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg). The Washington Nationals played the spoiler’s role to perfection in Denver as Juan Soto provided a solo homer and four RBIs in a 12-2 thrashing of the Rockies.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Third-ranked Clemson survived a scare as Travis Etienne capped his career-high 203-yard rushing performance by scoring the go-ahead touchdown from two yards out with 41 seconds left in the Tigers’ 27-23 triumph over Syracuse. Things looked bleak for the Tigers when Eric Dungey’s second 1-yard rushing TD put Syracuse up 23-13 with less than 13 minutes left. But backup QR Chase Brice guided a 94-yard fourth-quarter drive that ended with Etienne’s third touchdown of the afternoon.

UNDATED (AP) — Freshman Jaylen Waddle returned a punt for a touchdown and caught two scoring passes, including a 94-yarder, in No. 1 Alabama’s 56-14 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns and second-ranked Georgia used dominant defense to overcome a sluggish offensive start in a 38-12 win over Tennessee. Dwayne Haskins threw two touchdown passes in the final seven minutes to wipe out fourth-ranked Ohio State’s 12-point deficit in a 27-26 triumph at No. 9 Penn State.

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Europe is carrying a 10-6 lead over the United States into the final day of Ryder Cup. Just two teams have come back from such a deficit: the Americans at Brookline in 1999 and the Europeans in the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah.” Europe led 10-4 Saturday until Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson defeated Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren 3 and 2, while Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas bounced back from an early deficit to take a 4-and-3 victory over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 6 Detroit 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Boston 5

Final Houston 4 Baltimore 3

Final Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 3

Final Minnesota 8 Chi White Sox 3

Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 4

Final Houston 5 Baltimore 2

Final Oakland 5 L-A Angels 2

Final Seattle 4 Texas 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final L-A Dodgers 10 San Francisco 6

Final Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 0

Final Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0

Final N-Y Mets 1 Miami 0, 13 Innings

Final Washington 12 Colorado 2

Final Arizona 5 San Diego 4

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 56 Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Final (2) Georgia 38 Tennessee 12

Final (3) Clemson 27 Syracuse 23

Final (4) Ohio St. 27 (9) Penn St. 26

Final (5) LSU 45 Mississippi 16

Final (6) Oklahoma 66 Baylor 33

Final (8) Notre Dame 38 (7) Stanford 17

Final (10) Auburn 24 Southern Miss 13

Final (11) Washington 35 (20) BYU 7

Final (12) West Virginia 42 (25) Texas Tech 34

Final (13) UCF 45 Pittsburgh 14

Final (14) Michigan 20 Northwestern 17

Final (17) Kentucky 24 South Carolina 10

Final (18) Texas 19 Kansas St. 14

Final (19) Oregon 42 (24) California 24

Final (21) Michigan St. 31 Cent. Michigan 20

Final Virginia Tech 31 (22) Duke 14

Final Florida 13 (23) Mississippi St. 6