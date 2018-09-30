Police: Kansas felon found with a gun while weekend shoplifting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on weapons charges after alleged shoplifting.

Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Walmart, 1301 SW 37th Street in Topeka on a report of a shoplifting in progress, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers met with Walmart staff and determined four individuals were involved. During the investigation, officers located a firearm on one of the suspects that had been detained and determined that 22-year-old Alex Jacob Burghart was possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Burghart has previous convictions for theft, robbery and motor vehicle burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.