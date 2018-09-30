Monday Weather

Monday Patchy drizzle before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy.