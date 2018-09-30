Monday Weather

Monday
Patchy drizzle before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy.