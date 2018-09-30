Man sentenced for KC-area bank robbery after ex-wife identifies him to FBI

KANSAS CITY – A man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for robbing the U.S. Bank inside Truman Medical Center.

Jimmy Lee Bozeman II, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On June 6, 2018, Bozeman pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. Bozeman stole $1,450 from U.S. Bank on March 14, 2018.

According to court documents, Bozeman demanded a bank teller give him all of her $50 and $100 bills. The teller briefly hesitated because she thought he was joking; he told her it was not a joke and he possessed a handgun.

After the teller handed him money from her top drawer, he demanded the money from the second drawer. As she was attempting to open the second drawer, a hospital cafeteria employee approached the bank to make change for the register in the cafeteria.

When Bozeman turned to look at him, the teller activated the hold-up alarm. Bozeman then fled from the hospital, got into a vehicle parked nearby and left the area.

Bank surveillance photos were released to the media. Several social workers at Truman Medical Center recognized Bozeman as a former client. Bozeman’s ex-wife also identified him from the surveillance photos.

Bozeman was previously convicted of bank robbery in the Western District of Missouri in 2009. He also has prior felony convictions for robbery and armed criminal action.