Lady Cougars go 2-2 at Cowley Inviational

The Barton Community College volleyball team went 2-2 this weekend in Arkansas City, Kansas, taking on four NJCAA Division I ranked opponents in the Cowley Invitational.

Barton stands at 12-10 on the season, returning to conference play Monday in taking their fourth place 5-2 record to eighth place Dodge City Community College (1-8, 4-17) in a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

The Cougars started off sluggish in their 2:00 p.m. Friday match against 14th ranked Iowa Central Community College, digging a two set deficit by 25-22 and 25-18 scores before rallying with 28-26 and 25-17 victories to force a fifth set. Playing just their first deciding set of the season, the Cougars’ four point lead would not hold up as the Tritons battled back for the 15-13 win.

Two hours later the Cougars were back on the court against the highest ranked opponent of the Invitational, playing the host and nation’s No. 6 squad on their home court in the first day feature match. Winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23, the Cougars dropped the third 25-22 before taking control in overcoming a four point deficit to roll to a 25-20 victory.

Day two began with a sweep over nationally receiving votes Carl Sandburg College, winning identical 25-20 set scores before earning a hard fought 26-24 match clinching third.

Last on the weekend docket was No. 11 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College as the Cougars again dug a 2-0 hole, grabbed the third set, but couldn’t keep the momentum into the fourth as the Norseman won the match 3-1 (25-14, 25-21, 21-25, and 25-14).