Kan. man with 9 felony convictions wants plea deal on new charges

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man who allegedly threatened and choked the victim in a domestic altercation will come back to court Oct. 26 after the defense indicated Friday it wants plea negotiations with the state.

Jason Thiel, 29, Hutchinson, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of interference with law enforcement.

On June 15, police were called to a residence on East 9th Street in Hutchinson for the report of a “trouble with subject” call.

The victim told police she was strangled and threatened with a knife during the altercation.

Thiel also ran from officers as they tried to take him into custody.

Thiel is no stranger to law enforcement officials. He has nine previous convictions for theft, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, obstruction, criminal damage and aiding a felon, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.