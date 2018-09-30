Free food pantry opens at KU student union

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is offering a free food pantry at the Memorial Union on the Lawrence campus.

The Campus Cupboard on the fourth level of the union opened Monday.

The space allows students, faculty and staff to pick up such items as fresh fruit, cereal, steaks and even gluten-free products.

Shoppers can visit the store twice a week. They receive 15 points each time they visit and they spend the points as they see fit. For example, a package of meat is five points and rice is three pounds.

The food bank is a collaboration of several organizations. Some items were donated by local grocery stores, area farms and from food drives. Just Food, the Douglas County food bank, bought some of the food