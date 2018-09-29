Week 5 Area High School Football Scores

Western Athletic Conference
Bishop Carroll 36, Great Bend 33
Hays 53, Wichita South 20
Garden City 32, Liberal 6
Wichita West 27, Dodge City 14
Class 3A
Holcomb 26, Larned 14
Pratt 42, Kingman 0
Scott City 56, Russell 7
Class 2A
Hoisington 48, Ellsworth 14
Ellinwood 34, Lyons 3
Cimarron 74, Sterling 19
Phillipsburg 45, TMP 0
Class 1A
Salina-Sacred Heart 37, La Crosse 0
8-Man D-I
Central Plains 46, St. John 0
Macksville 34, Moundridge 18
Clifton-Clyde 54, Victoria 30
Ness City 46, Kinsley 0
Hodgeman County 56, South Gray 6
Spearville 42, Kiowa County 34
Little River 50, Pratt-Skyline 0
8-Man D-II
Otis-Bison 58, Minneola 12
Stafford 70, Ingalls 20
Chase (0-4) @ Satanta (2-2)
Wilson (1-3) @ Northern Valley (3-1)
6-Man
Pawnee Heights 65, Fowler 20