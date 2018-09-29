Uber to pay Kansas more than $700K following data breach

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Uber will pay Kansas more than $730,000 after hackers obtained names and driver’s license information of some Uber drivers.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing company. A consent judgment was entered Thursday in Shawnee County District Court.

In 2016, hackers obtained the names and driver’s license information from about 600,000 of its drivers, but didn’t immediately reveal the breach. Schmidt argued the lack of transparency violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He also said Uber didn’t maintain reasonable security measures.

Uber’s attorney, Tony West, said the company has reached agreements with the attorney generals of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to the consent judgment, Uber will pay a total of $148 million.