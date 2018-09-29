Saturday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks went eight innings in another strong start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs moved closer to the NL Central championship and dealt another hit to St. Louis’ playoff hopes, beating the Cardinals 8-4. The Cubs came into the final weekend of the regular season with a franchise-record fourth straight trip to the postseason assured and their third division title in a row in sight.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam and double during a 10-run seventh inning, powering the Cleveland Indians past the Kansas City Royals 14-6. The AL Central champion Indians improved to 90-70, marking the third time in team history they’ve won at least 90 in three straight years. Cleveland broke loose for its first 10-run inning since doing it in 2012 against the Royals.

National Headlines

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The United States has salvaged a point in this morning’s fourballs at the Ryder Cup, but Europe has a commanding lead heading to afternoon foursomes. The home team won three of four matches at the start of Day 2, stretching its lead to 8-4. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth gave the Americans a bit of hope with a 2-and-1 victory over Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm.

BOSTON (AP) — The Yankees will take aim at baseball’s single-season home run record, a day after tying the mark of 264 set by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. They connected four times last night in Boston. Aaron Judge hit the homer that matched a Mariners club that included Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez. The Yankees can add to their total and set the record this afternoon at Fenway Park when they face ex-Yankees starter Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee). Lance Lynn pitches for New York.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant and the Cubs can clinch their third consecutive NL Central crown — and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs — with a win over St. Louis and a Milwaukee loss to Detroit. Chicago, with a one-game lead in the division, sends left-hander Cole Hamels to the mound today at Wrigley Field. Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-lahs) tries to win his fifth straight start for the Cardinals, who are clinging to fading wild-card hopes following four losses in a row.

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have wrapped up a National League playoff berth and moved closer to the first division title in their 26-season history. Kyle Freeland improved to 17-7 and the Rockies turned four home runs into their eighth consecutive victory, a 5-2 clincher against the Nationals.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 6 Detroit 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 2 Chi White Sox 1

Final Houston 2 Baltimore 1

Final Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 6

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Boston 6

Final Minnesota 12 Chi White Sox 4

Final Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6

Final L-A Angels 8 Oakland 5

Final Seattle 12 Texas 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 St. Louis 4

Final Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 4

Final Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 2

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 1

Final Colorado 5 Washington 2

Final L-A Dodgers 3 San Francisco 1

Arizona 2 San Diego 2 (Top 15th)