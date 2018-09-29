Riedl retires from Great Bend Co-op after 21 years as GM

After Frank Riedl graduated from Fort Hays State University during the Vietnam War there were limited jobs available. Riedl says he took the only job opening he could find as a bookkeeper at a local co-op and spent 11 years with the company in the Russell and Gorham area. Following that job, Riedl came to Great Bend to become CFO at the Great Bend Cooperative Association. That position lasted eight years and the last 21 years have been spent as General Manager.

Riedl retired Friday, September 28 and reflected on his time as General Manager.

The Great Bend Co-Op was named the “Business of the Year” in 2014 by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. Riedl joked that he knew it was the right time to retire after celebrating a birthday and realizing he was four years past retirement age.

Minnesota native Duane Anderson will assume the General Manager and CEO position of the Great Bend Co-Op October 1.