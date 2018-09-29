Police investigate alleged attempted-abduction of Kansas teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigating an alleged attempted abduction and are asking the public for help with additional information.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of north Chautauqua in Wichita in reference to a possible attempted abduction, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 13-year-old girl told police that while she was walking home from school a newer black 4-door sedan (Chevy Impala or Audi A6) pulled up beside her at the intersection of 14th and Erie. An unknown suspect threatened her if she did not get into the car. The girl then ran home and called police.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, in his 50s, thin build, thin framed glasses, wearing a green flat billed baseball cap, according to Davidson.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to call Wichita Police or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111