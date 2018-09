OKARK COUNTY, MO. — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Saturday in Ozark County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Walter A. Wilder, 37, Garfield, Kansas, was southbound on Highway 5 five miles north of Gainsville.

The vehicle traveled off the road, struck a rock bluff and overturned. Wilder was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.