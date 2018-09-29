Patrons alerted after bedbugs shut down Kansas library

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — An infestation of bedbugs has closed a Kansas City suburb library until further notice.

Johnson County Library Director Sean Casserley says the Shawnee branch library on Johnson Drive will be closed at least until Wednesday so the building can be treated to get rid of the infestation.

Updates on the state of the branch will be posted on the library’s website and social media accounts.

Casserley says library staff spotted the pests in a book turned in Thursday. Dogs trained to detect the pests were brought in, and officials learned Friday that the pests had spread to furniture in the building.

Bed bugs have recently been discovered in other public places in the Kansas City area, including in a Kansas City International Airport terminal.