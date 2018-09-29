Open auditions scheduled for Barton Community College student production

Acting enthusiasts are welcome to audition for the upcoming Barton Theatre student production of “Drugs Are Bad” by Jonathan Rand. Auditions are scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. October 9 and 10 in the Barton Fine Arts Auditorium in the Fine Arts Building. The play requires two male actors and one female.

Barton freshman Megan Rimmel said the main character is Brad, who comes home from school one day to find his parents waiting for him, deeply concerned. They have found a secret that Brad stashed away in his underwear drawer: an algebra book, instead of following his parents’ strict insistence on sex, drugs, and rock and roll. What unfolds is a parody of all those insufferable after school specials that made us who we are today.

No preparations are necessary. Contact Dr. Rick Abel for more information at abelr@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9333.