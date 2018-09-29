Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

October 1, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Consider Minutes of the September 24, 2018, Regular Meeting.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September

17, 2018, and ending October 1, 2018.

A. PROCLAMATION 2018-14: Domestic Violence Awareness Month, October, 2018:

-Given the number of victims touched by domestic violence, the importance of working with

survivors and the need to hold perpetrators accountable, the Commission will be asked by Becky

Davis, Domestic and Sexual Violence Program Director, Family Crisis Center, to recognize

October, 2018, as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

B. RESOLUTION 2018-17: Golden Belt Community Foundation, Talent Retention Reverse

Scholarship Fund:

-Under the proposed Resolution, Barton County would join the Golden Belt Community

Foundation and other partners in the administration of the “Talent Retention Reverse

Scholarship” program. This effort is designed to lessen the burdens of government by improving

income levels, decreasing unemployment rates, increasing household incomes and increasing the

percentage of residents with college degrees living and working within a prescribed area. There

is no cost to taxpayers. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will present details.

C. GOLDEN BELT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: Fund Agreement, ‘Come Home’

Reverse Scholarship Fund:

-Should the Commission adopt Resolution 2018-17, the Fund Agreement would be considered

next. The intent of these scholarships is to support the local economic development efforts to

recruit and attract more residents with secondary education degrees and/or backgrounds in

skilled trades to live and work in a prescribed area. Specifically, qualified recipients would be

eligible to receive up to $10,000 through the ‘Come Home’ Reverse Scholarship Fund. Again,

there is no cost to taxpayers. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

D. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Fiscal Year 2018 Year End

Outcomes:

-The Kansas Community Corrections Act provides grants to Kansas Counties to develop and

maintain a range of programs for adult offenders assigned to Community Corrections agencies.

A Comprehensive Plan (grant application) was submitted that set the goals for FY2018. The

Year End Outcomes then sets out the results at the close of the year and require the review and

approval of the Barton County Commissioners, as the Administrative County for the District to

which the plan pertains. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, will present details.

E. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Fiscal Year 2018 Emergency Management

Performance Grant Program:

-The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is accepting applications for the FY 2018

Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program. The EMPG Program provides

funding to assist states and local governments in developing and carrying out emergency

management programs. Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, will provide details on

the grant application.

F. REVISION OF THE 2018 / 2019 AUTHORIZED POSITIONS LISTING:

-The Schedule of Authorized Positions for 2019 was adopted on July 30, 2018. The proposed

Lifting Young Families Toward Excellence (LYFET) program at the Health Department will add

one part-time position beginning in 2018. Both the 2018 and 2019 Authorized Positions will

require an update. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any

other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place

throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: -Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

OCTOBER 1, 2018

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room,

Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir

scheduled for October 4, 2018.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 8, 2018.

