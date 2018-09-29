Kan. woman accused of kidnapping, using pepper spray on victim

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection of SE Branner and Overton in Topeka on a report of a domestic altercation, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers located a male victim and determined that the victim he had been kidnapped and then sprayed in the face with what was believed to be pepper spray.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at various addresses and were unable to locate her that day.

Just after 3:08 a.m. Friday, officers located Isabel Rodriguez, 33 of Shawnee County and took her into custody for kidnapping, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness. She is now free on bond from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections