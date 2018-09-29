Kan. man gets retrial for shooting death following robbery, beating

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee County district judge says a Kansas man convicted of second-degree murder should get a new trial.

William Spangler, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of 22-year-old Faustino Martinez II, of Wichita.

Spangler, who was sentenced to 15 years in jail, filed a petition in October 2015 that questioned the effectiveness of his attorneys.

Spangler was robbed and beaten a few weeks before Martinez was shot.

District Judge Mark Braun ruled Tuesday that Spangler’s defense attorney did not consider how Spangler’s beating might have affected his mental health.

Spangler said if he hadn’t been robbed or beaten, he wouldn’t have bought any weapons or reacted aggressively to being threatened in his apartment.

A new trial date hasn’t been set.