Friday Night Kansas Football Scores

Friday AP Prep Scores
Abilene 22, Pittsburg Colgan 20
Andale 56, Wichita Trinity 0
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 48, Remington 22
Ashland 46, Moscow 43
Atchison 47, KC Wyandotte 27
Axtell 60, Wetmore 0
BV North 41, Mill Valley 16
BV Southwest 31, St. James Academy 19
Basehor-Linwood 53, KC Turner 6
Belle Plaine 33, Neodesha 27
Beloit 52, Goodland 14
Blue Valley 49, BV Northwest 13
Bluestem 30, Yates Center 27
Bonner Springs 41, Ottawa 21
Bucklin 32, Fairfield-Cunningham 6
Burlingame 58, Valley Falls 8
Caldwell 56, Oxford 8
Canton-Galva 48, Peabody-Burns 0
Cedar Vale/Dexter 64, Sedan 32
Central Plains 46, St. John 0
Centralia 36, Troy 22
Chanute 40, Independence 6
Chapman 47, Rock Creek 26
Cheylin 55, Healy 0
Cimarron 74, Sterling 19
Clearwater 49, Haven 12
Clifton-Clyde 54, Victoria 30
Colby 49, Concordia 8
Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 14
Conway Springs 62, Wichita Independent 14
DeSoto 38, Spring Hill 12
Derby 60, Salina South 7
Dighton 47, Triplains-Brewster 0
Doniphan West 52, Linn 14
Douglass 28, Eureka 6
El Dorado 34, Circle 14
Elkhart 47, Meade 6
Ellinwood 34, Lyons 3
Fort Scott 21, Labette County 6
Frankfort 62, BV Randolph 14
Fredonia 7, Cherryvale 0
Frontenac 7, Parsons 6
Galena 34, Caney Valley 16
Garden City 32, Liberal 6
Gardner-Edgerton 35, Olathe Northwest 6
Girard 35, Anderson County 21
Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 29
Goessel 48, Herington 0
Golden Plains 63, Natoma 14
Hanover 66, Onaga 0
Hays 53, Wichita South 20
Hesston 38, Halstead 22
Hill City 51, Stockton 6
Hillsboro 32, Wabaunsee 6
Hodgeman County 56, South Gray 6
Hoisington 48, Ellsworth 14
Holcomb 26, Larned 14
Holton 58, Royal Valley 8
Hugoton 42, Nickerson 20
Humboldt 63, Erie 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Pretty Prairie 0
Hutchinson Trinity 20, Garden Plain 7
Iola 42, Osawatomie 19
Jackson Heights 22, Valley Heights 14
Jayhawk Linn 14, Southeast 12
Junction City 55, Highland Park 0
KC Sumner 51, KC Northeast, Mo. 22
Lansing 49, Leavenworth 19
Lawrence Free State 51, Smith-Cotton, Mo. 0
Little River 50, Pratt Skyline 0
Louisburg 34, Eudora 0
Macksville 34, Moundridge 18
Madison/Hamilton 70, Lebo 20
Maize 27, Goddard 2
Maize South 21, Andover Central 20
Manhattan 41, Emporia 14
Marmaton Valley 52, Crest 6
Marysville 20, Wamego 14
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 44, Horton 12
McLouth 26, West Franklin 24
McPherson 46, Buhler 7
Mulvane 28, Coffeyville 20
Nemaha Central 29, Pleasant Ridge 28
Ness City 46, Kinsley 0
Newton 42, Hutchinson 35
Northern Heights 21, Lyndon 14
Northern Valley 50, Wilson 0
Norton 39, Minneapolis 7
Oberlin-Decatur 30, Rawlins County 0
Olathe North 35, Olathe South 14
Olathe West 40, SM West 14
Olpe 48, Uniontown 6
Orrick, Mo. 60, KC East Christian 0
Osage City 56, Oskaloosa 0
Osborne 52, Logan/Palco 6
Oswego 48, West Elk 44
Otis-Bison 58, Minneola 12
Paola 42, Baldwin 0
Pawnee Heights 65, Fowler 20
Perry-Lecompton 28, Santa Fe Trail 6
Phillipsburg 45, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
Plainville 38, Republic County 6
Pleasanton 38, Osceola, Mo. 22
Prairie View 28, Burlington 0
Pratt 42, Kingman 0
Riley County 56, Mission Valley 0
Riverside 61, Atchison County 12
Riverton 35, Northeast-Arma 8
Rock Hills 56, Tescott 12
Rockhurst, Mo. 14, Bishop Miege 13
Rolla 67, Deerfield 18
Rossville 32, Southeast Saline 6
SM North 40, Olathe East 39
SM Northwest 20, Lawrence 2
Sabetha 49, Hiawatha 7
Salina Central 48, Wichita Campus 17
Salina Sacred Heart 37, La Crosse 0
Scott City 56, Russell 7
Sedgwick 51, Marion 6
Shawnee Heights 30, KC Washington 14
Silver Lake 75, Central Heights 0
Smith Center 42, Oakley 0
Smoky Valley 46, Clay Center 14
Solomon 74, Bennington 26
South Barber 54, Norwich 8
Southern Coffey 54, Chetopa 6
Spearville 42, Kiowa County 34
St. Francis 64, Hoxie 30
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 20, Pike Valley 6
St. Paul 52, Altoona-Midway 6
Stafford 70, Ingalls 20
Stanton County 22, Sublette 6
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Thunder Ridge 48
Tonganoxie 21, KC Piper 7
Topeka Hayden 30, Jefferson West 7
Udall 22, Attica/Argonia 14
Valley Center 13, Andover 10
Wallace County 48, Quinter 0
Washburn Rural 47, Topeka West 19
Washington County 64, Lincoln 18
Waverly 66, Centre 40
Wellington 38, Rose Hill 7
Wichita Bishop Carroll 36, Great Bend 33
Wichita Collegiate 28, Cheney 7
Wichita County 58, Trego 12
Wichita East 28, Wichita North 12
Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14
Wichita Home School 52, Manhattan Eagles 6
Wichita Northwest 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 26
Wichita West 27, Dodge City 14
Winfield 35, Augusta 17
