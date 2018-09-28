Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.