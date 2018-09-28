Sheriff identifies suspect arrested after rural Kansas standoff

HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have identified the suspect in an attempted burglary and standoff with law enforcement Wednesday afternoon in rural Harvey County.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers took 26-year-old Russell Stewart of Hesston into custody for allegedly attempting a burglary of a home in the 8600 block of North Mission Road, according to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department.

Stewart barricaded himself into the home and did not respond to verbal requests from law enforcement to exit the home, creating a standoff with law enforcement.

Stewart is being held without bond. He is charged with aggravated battery, theft of property/services, criminal damage to property, criminal threat and interference with LEO.