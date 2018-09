SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: KATAHDIN RAMS & EWES 620-788-3940

FOR SALE: FLIP PHONE, 32″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV, DVD PLAYER. 620-786-1945

WANTED: WOOD CHIPPER FOR 3-4″ LIMBS. 620-793-9589

FOR SALE: 2000 FORD TAURUS. 620-282-9800

WANTED: REFRIGERATOR. 620-282-38

FOR SALE: WEBER GAS GRILL. 620-791-7878

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE SLT LARAMIE 4WD, 1929 FORD ROADSTER PU FOR PROJECT, FULL SIZE IRON BED. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: PIPE TRAILER 38’X 6′, SIMPSON FIELD SPRAYER W/500 GAL TANK/50′ BOOMS, FARMHAND 8 BALE GRABBER. 785-798-7020

FOR SALE: 2 QUILTED VESTS FROM CHRISTOPHER & BANKS XL W/SHIRT, LADIES SHOES 8-1/2. 620-617-3554

FOR SALE: CANNING/JELLY JARS, 11N SAS SHOES, 3PC BEDROOM SET. 620-792-2272

FOR SALE: CUTTING BOARDS, 2 ADIRONDACK CHAIRS IN GREEN & WHITE. 620-282-9331

WANTED: AQUARIUM HOOD W/LIGHT FOR A 20 GALLON. 785-658-5704

WANTED: 15″ RIM 5 ON 4-1/2 620-793-2111

FOR SALE: 52″ FLAT SCREEN TV, B & D FOOD PROCESSOR, STORM WINDOWS IN ASSORTED SIZES. 620-617-9083

WANTED: 1-2 ROUND BALE FEEDERS, LAKE READY CAMPER. 620-639-3944

WANTED: BELT FOR A 1200 HARLEY DAVIDSON SPORTSTER W/128 TEETH. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN 4WD/TOPPER/BRUSH GUARD, DEWALT TOOLS. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: 3 PC YOUTH BEDROOM SET THAT WILL ACCOMMODATE A CHILD UP TO 5’ TALL. THE BED SETS UP LIKE A BUNK BED WITH A SMALL DESK ON ONE END AND A DRESSER ON THE OTHER AND A LADDER TO ACCESS THE BED. SOLID YELLOW PINE CONSTRUCTION IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. THE ASKING PRICE IS $300.00. ALSO 2 END TABLES $20 EACH, 36” X 54” MIRROR IN A GOLD ACCENT FRAME FOR $25.00, A POULAN PRO 42” MOWER W/BAGGER $300.00 AND A SIX WHEEL DRIVE LAND & WATER ATV MADE BY RECREATIVE INDUSTRIES, A FULL SET OF SCUBA DIVING GEAR PLUS EXTRAS, AND 8’ AND 10’ SHEETS OF USED CORRUGATED ROOFING. A FREE GREEN RECLINER. THE ATV, SCUBA DIVING GREAT AND SHEETING PLEASE CALL FOR MORE PRICING. THE PHONE NUMBER: 620-352-0950

FOR SALE: 2 – 500 GALLON FUEL BARRELS. 1 BARREL HELD GAS THE OTHER DIESEL (STILL SOME DIESEL IN THE BARREL). GRAVITY FLOW, BOTH ON STANDS WITH HOSES AND VALVES. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-923-4516

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK-END.