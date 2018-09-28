Police: 8 more arrested in Kansas prostitution sting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating eight people on various charges after a Wednesday sex trafficking sting.

According to Officer Charley Davidson, police arrested 6 people for buying sexual relations and on person on felony charges for promoting prostitution.

This is the fifteenth sex crimes special assignment conducted in 2018, according to Davidson. Police have made a total of 121 arrests including 98 men and 23 woman.

Wichita Patrol south officers, Patrol west officers, Patrol south and north community response teams and the Wichita Police Department Vice Unit participated jointly in the investigation, according to Davidson.