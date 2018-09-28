No. 13 Ranked Tigers Host Central Oklahoma for Homecoming Saturday Night

Fort Hays State hosts Central Oklahoma for its annual Homecoming game on Saturday night (Sept. 29) in Hays. Kickoff at Lewis Field Stadium is set for 7 pm. The No. 18/13 ranked Tigers enter the contest 3-1, while the Bronchos are 2-2.

Fort Hays State enters Saturday with two consecutive wins, most recent a 55-20 victory over Missouri Southern last weekend. The Tigers are No. 18 in the latest AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll, while sitting at No. 13 in the supplemental D2Football.com Top 25 Poll.

Central Oklahoma is fresh off upsetting No. 4 ranked Northwest Missouri State last Saturday in Edmond by a score of 31-21. The Bronchos started the year 0-2 with losses to Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney, but have since defeated Lindenwood and Northwest Missouri to even their record.