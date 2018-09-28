Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Marilyn Mumford, 75, left us for her heavenly home on September 28, 2018, passing away at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. Born Marilyn Miller to Leonard and Verla (Dyke) Miller, on July 18, 1943, in Oberlin.

In 1963, she married Billy Milford and soon had three daughters. Bill passed away in 1973. She then married James Mumford on December 21, 1974, and had another daughter. She spent her life taking care of her family and making friends through her various jobs, including; Dilly’s Mexican Restaurant, McDonald’s, and Sunflower Diversified Services. Marilyn was a friend to everyone she met.

She leaves behind; husband, James; daughters, Tricia Mix and husband Sean, Becky Hopkins, Bobbie Milford and Crystal Mumford; three sisters, Snowlene Coffield, Delsie Bittel and husband Danny and Sherri Byerly; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She joins; her parents; brother, Jack; sister, Laura, in her forever life.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday October 3, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Don Paden officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date. The family has requested colorful clothing be donned for the service. Memorials may be given to Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

