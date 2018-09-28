Man arrested in Texas sentenced for fatal Great Bend hit and run crash

BARTON COUNTY —A man was sentenced to 36-months in prison Friday for a fatal-hit and run crash that killed a man in Great Bend, according to a media release from Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor.

Rodney Dee Campbell, 58, was the driver and sole occupant of a truck that struck and killed 65-year-old James Zager as he was crossing in the 4200 Block of 10th Street just after 7:30p.m. on November 29, according to police.

Detectives contact Campbell but he refused to return to Kansas. The Texas Rangers ultimately arrested Campbell in Rural Anderson County, Texas.

Campbell will also be required to pay $6700 in restitution, according to Mellor.