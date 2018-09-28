Kan. man whose ear was severed in brutal stabbing testifies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man arrested for alleged attempted-murder has been bound over for trial.

Taylor Stuart, 35, Nickerson, is accused of one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He’s suspected of stabbing 31-year-old Daniel Rivera II at a Hutchinson residence on March 27.

Rivera suffered nine stab wounds to the head and neck, and was transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment. Rivera’s ear was also severed. Doctors reattached his ear with stitches.

Rivera testified he was working on a sewing machine that he had given Tyler Patterson when he felt a flash, then pain and fell to the floor. He saw Stuart standing above him with a knife.

Patterson apparently ran out of the apartment at 8th and Adams Street in Hutchinson when Stuart started to move toward him while holding the knife.

The victim testified that he really didn’t know the suspect that well and had only met him through Patterson. When being treated, Rivera said he only knew Stuart as “T.”

In court Thursday, the defense got him to admit there was drug use ahead of the stabbing and he admitted he had smoked some marijuana and drank a beer.

Numerous drug paraphernalia items were found in the residence including two scales, numerous pipes and bongs, as well as a used syringe.

With Stuart being bound over for trial, he’ll be arraigned on the two charges October 1, in front of Reno County District Judge Tim Chambers.