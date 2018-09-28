GREAT BEND – Ida “Fay” Smith, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living, Great Bend, on September 26, 2018. She was born May 29, 1925, at Protection, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Mary (Huff) Toothaker. She graduated from Protection High School in 1943. She then went to Wesely Hospital School of Nursing in Wichita, Kansas, where she graduated as a registered nurse in 1947. She then graduated from Kansas State University in 1948.

She married Calvin Fay Smith on June 5, 1949, in Wilmore, Kansas. He passed away March 18, 1979 after 29 years of marriage. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothes and costumes for holiday and church programs. She attended many churches from her youth on and was very active in each of them.

She worked as a RN for Dr. Polson, Dr. Shuetz, Dr. Kirby and Dr. David Wilson until retirement. She loved to walk and keep active, playing board games and cards, call on shut ins at nursing homes, the prison ministry, Relay for Life, Judgement House and Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include, one son, Eric R. Smith and wife Cindy of Great Bend; one daughter, Anita L. Davis of Great Bend; one brother, David Toothaker of Wichita; one sister, Bernice Smith of Hutchinson; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin Fay Smith; seven sisters, Alice Baker, Mable Bogden, Floy Nixon, Myrtle Clark, twin sister May Thorpe, Melva Huck and infant sisters, Ethel and Verlie Toothaker; and two brothers Thomas and Austin Toothaker.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 1, 2018, at First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastors Josh and Amy Foster presiding. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, north of Great Bend, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the First Church of the Nazarene, Barton County Relay for Life or Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530