Great Bend police: Missing 91-year-old found safe

KIOWA COUNTY -Police have reported they located Velma Mae Anthony safe in Kiowa County.

They released no additional details

—————–

PRATT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have asked for help to locate a missing senior citizen.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Great Bend Police took a report of missing 91-year-old Velma Mae Anthony. She is described as a white female, 5-foot tall, 113 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Pratt at 2p.m. Thursday wearing silver glasses, black shoes, navy pants and a navy, long sleeve shirt.

Her vehicle is a gold 2008 Buick Lucerne displaying Kansas handicap tag 1671.

Anthony may be suffering from a medical condition, which causes her to be disoriented and confused. Anthony may be in the area of Pratt, Greensburg, Attica, St. John or Hutchinson. If anyone locates or has contact with Anthony please contact the Great Bend Police Dept at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.