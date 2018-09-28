Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes got his first start in Week 17 last season, in a largely meaningless game at Denver. The Chiefs rested most of their starters because were already assured of the playoff positioning and the Broncos’ season was essentially over. But that won’t be the case Monday night when the top two teams in the AFC West meet again.

UNDATED (AP) — The easiest way for a Power Five conference to produce a playoff team is to have one of its teams go undefeated. Once again, that might be nearly impossible for the Big 12. The cannibalistic conference is already down to two unbeaten teams in No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 12 West Virginia. Both have daunting games ahead, too. The Mountaineers visit No. 25 Texas Tech this weekend, and one-loss Texas will see the Sooners on Oct. 6.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The college football schedule this week features two games involving teams in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll. No. 4 Ohio State visits No. 9 Penn State in a meeting of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. No. 7 Stanford visits No. 8 Notre Dame in another game that could have major implications for the College Football Playoff. Three other games pit ranked opponents.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff turned a phenomenal first half into the biggest game of his career, and it was still just barely enough to beat Kirk Cousins. Goff passed for career highs of 465 yards and five touchdowns, winning a scintillating duel with his Minnesota counterpart and leading the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams to a 38-31 victory over the Vikings on Thursday night.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Turnover Chain became the Touchdown Chain. Miami tied a school record with three defensive touchdowns, N’Kosi Perry threw for a score in his first start and the No. 16 Hurricanes downed North Carolina 47-10 on Thursday night. Romeo Finley and Joe Jackson ran back interceptions for scores, Jonathan Garvin scooped up a fumble and rumbled in for another touchdown and the Hurricanes (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) wound up forcing six turnovers in all.

UNDATED (AP) — Eric Reid is back in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers have signed the free agent safety to a one-year contract. Reid filed an official grievance letter with the NFL in October of 2017, alleging that team owners and the league colluded to prevent his employment due to his protest activities. Reid, along with quarterback Colin Kaeprnick, participated in protests during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games to highlight social awareness and racial injustice. Panthers general manager Mary Hurney told The Associated Press it was a “football decision.”

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Courier is finished as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after eight years in the job. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that Courier is “stepping down,” less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals. The United States had a 10-8 record in World Group play since Courier was appointed in October 2010, twice making it as far as the semifinals.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 Tampa Bay 1

Final Minnesota 9 Detroit 3

Final Kansas City 2 Cleveland 1, 10 Innings

Final Texas 2 Seattle 0

Houston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 Philadelphia 3

Final N-Y Mets 4 Atlanta 1

Final Chi Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (16) Miami 47 North Carolina 10

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final L.A. Rams 38 Minnesota 31