Cop Shop (9/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/27)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:09 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 160 Avenue & NE 30 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/27)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 3:26 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Monroe Street.

Battery

At 8:43 a.m. battery was reported at 1919 Harrison Street.

Theft

At 12:18 p.m. theft of items from her vehicle sometime over the last two months at 2521 Cheyenne Dr.

At 3:48 p.m. theft of medication was reported at 218 Pine Street.

At 4:43 p.m. theft of money was reported at 1401 Cherry Ln.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:30 p.m. an officer arrested Joshua Graves at 1806 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:08 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1515 Morton Street.