Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/27)

BOOKED: Brenda Sidebottom-Sears of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $447.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $308.02 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Andrea Moser of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,584.50 or 28 days in jail.

BOOKED: Joshua Graves of Great Bend on parole violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Brett Woods of Liberal on BCDC warrants for criminal trespass, burglary, theft, and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $20,000 surety bond. Ellis County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $7,500 surety bond. Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Eric S. Peters on BTDC case for probation violation to KDOC.

RELEASED: John Wilkinson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant to KDOC.

RELEASED: John Stevenson to KDOC.

RELEASED: Nathan Manley of Ellinwood to KDOC.

RELEASED: Kevin J. Barnes to KDOC.

RELEASED: Lacey Kelly to KDOC.

RELEASED: Johnny Lee Wallace on GBMC warrants for failure to appear x3.

RELEASED: Darlene Steinert of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for distribution of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, no drug tax stamp and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Released by order of the court through Judge Burgess on a $10,000 bond.

RELEASED: Brenda Sidebottom-Sears of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, released on OR bond through GBMC through Suelter.

RELEASED: Matthew R. Hapes on BCDC warrants with time served.