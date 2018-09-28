70-year-old Kan. man hospitalized after attacked by 4 dogs

COWLEY COUNTY — A Kansas man was critically injured Thursday night after being attacked by four dogs in his fenced back yard.

Just after 7p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a dog bite at a residence at 1126 N. 13th Street in Arkansas City located just west of Adams Elementary School, according to a media release from police.

The four dogs were on top of the 70-year-old victim in his back yard and attacking him, according to witnesses.

Police learned the dogs lived at the residence, and are owned by the victim and other residents there.

The Arkansas City Fire-EMS transported the victim by ambulance to South Central Kansas Medical Center. He then was taken by air ambulance to the Level I Trauma Center at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The dogs were loose after the attack, but officers were able to locate and capture all four animals.

They are mixed-breed dogs with different colors and fur lengths, according to the release. All four dogs have been taken to the Cowley County Humane Society for a 10-day observation period.