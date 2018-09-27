Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

WATCH LIVE 9a.m. Kavanaugh-Ford Senate hearing

by

WASHINGTON — With high drama in the making, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will defend his reputation Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee — 11 Republicans, all men, and 10 Democrats — was to hear from just two witnesses on Thursday: Kavanaugh, the federal appeals court judge who has long been eyed for the Supreme Court, and Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who accuses him of attempting to rape her when they were teens.