Traffic control around Great Bend Airport this weekend

Press release from the Barton County Sheriff's Office…

On behalf of all local law enforcement we wish to welcome visitors, participants and vendors to the Great Bend Air Fest, drag races and motor-cross events.

Organizers project between 10,000 and 15,000 people converging into Barton County. It is our mission to assist the motoring public in safely and efficiently arriving at their destination. During certain periods of time local law enforcement will be controlling traffic in and around the Great Bend Airport Complex.

Be aware that at critical time periods, traffic may be allowed to only move in one direction in congested areas. You may not be able to take the shortest route to your destination. This is done to prevent accidents and allow a continuous flow of traffic.

If you arrive at one of these locations, please follow the directions of the officers. Also, there will be areas where cones and barricades have been placed. Please do not drive around barricades.

Once again, welcome to Great Bend for the festivities and events, we wish you a most enjoyable and exciting weekend.