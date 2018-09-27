Tip leads police to Kansas felon with stolen motorcycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a felony suspect in connection with a stolen motorcycle.

Just after 3p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call to an anonymous tip to investigate a possible stolen motorcycle in the backyard of a residence in the 1200 Block of South Martinson in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the residence, police located 22-year-old Daniel Fowler working on a stolen 1999 Honda motorcycle. Fowler fled from police. Officers caught him and while being taken into custody, a handgun fell from his waistband, according to Davidson.

Police booked Fowler on charges including battery of a law enforcement officer, resist arrest, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators later determined the handgun was stolen.

Officers required treatment of minor injuries from the altercation during the arrest, according to Davidson.

Fowler has previous convictions for aggravated escape from custody and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.