Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their first playoff spot since 2011 by ensuring at least a spot in the NL wild-card game, helped when a rookie St. Louis pinch-runner Adolis Garcia suddenly fell on his way to the plate in a 2-1 win over the contending Cardinals. The Chicago Cubs also sealed an NL postseason berth because the Cardinals lost.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Heath Fillmyer struck out a career-high nine, Adalberto Mondesi tripled, stole two bases and scored twice, and the Kansas City Royals wrapped up their road schedule with a 6-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Whit Merrifield, who went into the game tied for the American League lead in hits and leading in stolen bases, extended his season-high hitting streak to 16 games with a third-inning single.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma gave up 27 points against Iowa State two weeks ago, then gave up nearly 45 minutes of possession against Army’s triple option and escaped with a 28-21 overtime win. They will be back in more familiar territory when they face Baylor’s spread offense on Saturday. Defensive coordinator Mike Stoops says his players are happy with the more routine preparations.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs clinched a National League playoff berth and stayed a half-game ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central by pulling out a 7-6 win over Pittsburgh on Albert Almora Jr’s walk-off single in the 10th inning. Jason Hayward slammed a two-run homer and Javier Baez picked up his NL-leading 111th RBI before the Pirates stormed back from a 6-1 deficit. Jose Quintana had to settle for a no-decision after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings, including solo blasts by Jose Osuna (oh-SOO’-nuh) and Corey Dickerson.

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies took over first place in the NL West, pushing a half-game ahead of Los Angeles with a 14-0 blasting of Philadelphia. David Dahl homered for the third consecutive day, a three-run blast while Colorado scored seven in the fifth. Trevor Story and Ian Desmond also went deep in the fifth to support German (huhr-MAHN’) Marquez, who tossed three-hit ball over seven innings and tied a modern big league mark by striking out his first eight hitters.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers fell a half-game off the NL West lead and into the second NL wild-card slot with a 7-2 loss at Arizona. The Diamondbacks chased Ross Stripling with a three-run second and A.J. Pollock hit his three-run homer in the fifth for a 6-2 lead. Socrates Brito hit his first big league homer in two years and David Peralta hit his 30th of the season as the DBacks beat the Dodgers for the second night in a row.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has stolen his 30th base of the season, making him the second player in franchise history with 30 homers and 30 steals in the same season. He stole second during the first game of today’s day-night doubleheader against Baltimore. Jacoby Ellsbury is the only other member of Boston’s 30-30 club. He had 32 homers and 39 steals in 2011.

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays manager John Gibbons won’t be back next season. Toronto made the announcement before this afternoon’s game against Houston. The 56-year-old has one season left in a two-year extension he received in April 2017. Gibbons is 791-787 in 11 seasons during two stints managing Toronto.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have placed running back Rex Burkhead on injured reserve, three days after he left the game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury. Burkhead ran 22 times for 86 yards in the first two games of the season, and also caught three passes for 26 yards this year, his sixth NFL season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive back Bashaud Breeland, adding a veteran to take Davon House’s place after the cornerback was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 5-foot-11 Breeland had 267 tackles and eight interceptions while with the Redskins. He had agreed to terms on a contract with Carolina as a free agent in the offseason, but the deal fell through after he failed a physical.

